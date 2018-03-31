Moritz Wagner was the star in Michigan's 69–57 win over Loyola–Chicago in the men's Final Four on Saturday night. But in the process, he also almost took out the TBS crew announcing the game.

While trying to save a ball late in the second half, Wagner ended up falling into the press area and breaking Bill Raftery's glasses in the process.

He apologized after the game, saying he hoped it was the only thing he broke.

"It's incredible. I'm really, really enjoying this ride... we have one more to go." - Moritz Wagner (24 PTS, 14 REB) on @umichbball advancing to the #NationalChampionship#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aSIpLGUemk — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018

Thankfully, he was right—Raftery had to call Villanova-Kansas after Michigan wrapped up a win. The moment gave the internet plenty of hilarious screenshots.

Ok, NEW favorite tourney photo. pic.twitter.com/A1HmQI71sa — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) April 1, 2018

The 6'11" forward from Berlin had a team-high 24 points and 15 rebounds in the win.