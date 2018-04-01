Villanova is opening as the biggest NCAA championship favorite in the last eight years, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites over Michigan for Monday's title game, the biggest championship game spread since Duke was favored by seven points over Butler in 2010.

In that game, Duke won its fourth NCAA title 61–59 over Butler as Gordon Hayward's half-court heave bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Villanova will vie for its second title in the last three years and punched their championship ticket with a 95-79 thrashing of Kansas on Saturday.

Michigan, who have won 14 games in a row, beat Loyola-Chicago 69-57 in the other national semifinal and are seeking their first national championship since 1989.