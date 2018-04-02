Gonzaga Won’t Leave WCC for Mountain West

After flirting with a move to the Mountain West Conference, Gonzaga is staying in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth and university president Thayne McCulloh made the final decision after meeting Monday, Roth told Spokane newspaper The Spokesman-Review.

“Our decision is to remain in the WCC, where we’ve had a great relationship for 39 years going on 40,” Roth said. “We appreciate the Mountain West pursuing us. However, for a number of reasons, maintaining our status in the WCC is the right thing for Gonzaga University.”

Gonzaga has been in the WCC since 1979 and is the conference’s premier basketball program, having won 18 of the last 21 regular season championships. A move to the MWC would have given the Zags an opportunity to play a more challenging conference schedule against the likes of San Diego State, Nevada and New Mexico.