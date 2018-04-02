The Villanova Wildcats are national champions for the second time in three years.

Villanova, led by star sixth man Donte DiVincenzo, breezed by Michigan 79–62 in the national title game on Monday night to win its third championship in school history.

DiVincenzo, a 6'5" redshirt sophomore guard, was the star of the night. The Delaware native exploded for 18 points in the first half and finished with 31 points on 10–15 shooting, plus five rebounds, three assists and a pair of highlight reel blocks. He was named Most Outstanding Player.

• Get Your Villanova Championship Merchandise Here

Michigan’s two stars—Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Moe Wagner—played well in the game but the Wolverines struggled to get any contributions from its secondary players. Abdur-Rahkman had 23 points, while Wagner had 16 points and seven rebounds but Zavier Simpson (with 10 points) was the only other Michigan player to score more than six.

Michigan shot just 13% from three (3–23), while Villanova made 10 of its 27 attempts from beyond the arc. The Wildcats also had a 38–27 rebounding advantage.

This is the second championship for coach Jay Wright, who also led the Wildcats to victory in the 2016 NCAA tournament. Villanova’s other national title came as a No. 8 seed in 1985 when it defeated No. 1 Georgetown in what is considered one of the greatest upsets in college hoops history. Rollie Massimino, the coach of the 1985 team, died in August.