Duke is the odds–on favorite to take home the 2019 men's basketball national title, according to the the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

This season, the Blue Devils were eliminated in the Elite Eight by Kansas and were the favorites to take home the 2018 title as well.

Duke opens as a 5-1 favorite for 2019 despite expecting to lose top talent to the NBA draft.

But Mike Krzyzewski has brought in the nation's top recruiting class in 2018, led by R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish.

Villanova, who won their second title in the past three years by beating Michigan are installed as 8–1 favorites.

Kansas and Kentucky are also at 8–1, followed by North Carolina at 12-1, with Michigan State, Gonzaga and Virginia coming in at 15-1. The Wolverines are 20–1 favorites, while Oregon, West Virginia, UCLA and Auburn are each 30-1 favorites.

Loyola-Chicago, who made a surprise run to the Final Four, is 500-1 to bring home the trophy from Minneapolis.

UMBC, the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament when they upset Virginia, is not listed among the betting odds.