Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino has been out of a job since October but is reportedly interested in the newly open Siena job, per the Times Union.

According to the Times Union, Roddy Valente, a friend of Pitino's, said the former coach "wants to to discuss the opening with Siena officials."

Valente is also a partner with Pitino in the Kentucky Oaks Coach Rocks and said the coach loves the area around the school in Albany.

Pitino was fired by Louisville after his program was implicated in the FBI's multi-year probe into widespread bribery, wire fraud and corruption in college basketball recruiting. The coach is accused of facilitating a $100,000 payment to the family of Brian Bowen, a former Louisville commit who has transferred to South Carolina.

But Pitino has maintained his innocence the entire time, despite multiple scandals in recent years.

The job at Siena opened after coach Jimmy Patsos resigned amid allegations of abuse. His team went 8–24 this season.

The Times Union reported Pitno has hired agent Jordan Bazant, who also represents Patsos.

Pitino led the Cardinals to three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and one National Championship, but because of a recent NCAA ruling, only one Elite Eight appearance remains in the record books—the other two, as well as the Final Fours and the lone national championship, are no longer official.