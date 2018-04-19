Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo will declare for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent, the school announced Thursday.

DiVincenzo, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, was the sixth man for this year’s Wildcats team but burst onto the national stage in the team’s championship game victory over Michigan. He had 31 points on 10–15 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and two impressive blocked shots.

“It’s possible that levels of NBA optimism surrounding his game may never be higher,” SI.com’s Jeremy Woo wrote of DiVincenzo after his breakout game.

DiVincenzo, a Delaware native, was the Big East Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.0 points per game this season, third on the team.

NBA observers projected DiVincenzo as an eventual pro prospect but it was considered more likely he would be selected in the 2019 draft after having one more college season to make a name for himself out of Jalen Brunson’s shadow.

Brunson declared for the draft and hired an agent, ending his college career, while redshirt freshman Omari Spellman is declaring without an agent. Players who declare without an agent have until June 11 to withdraw from the draft.