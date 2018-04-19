Villanova's National Title Game Hero Donte DiVincenzo Testing NBA Draft Waters

Donte DiVincenzo is weighing a move to the NBA after a breakout NCAA tournament performance. 

By Dan Gartland
April 19, 2018

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo will declare for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent, the school announced Thursday. 

DiVincenzo, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, was the sixth man for this year’s Wildcats team but burst onto the national stage in the team’s championship game victory over Michigan. He had 31 points on 10–15 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and two impressive blocked shots. 

“It’s possible that levels of NBA optimism surrounding his game may never be higher,” SI.com’s Jeremy Woo wrote of DiVincenzo after his breakout game.

DiVincenzo, a Delaware native, was the Big East Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.0 points per game this season, third on the team. 

NBA observers projected DiVincenzo as an eventual pro prospect but it was considered more likely he would be selected in the 2019 draft after having one more college season to make a name for himself out of Jalen Brunson’s shadow.

Brunson declared for the draft and hired an agent, ending his college career, while redshirt freshman Omari Spellman is declaring without an agent. Players who declare without an agent have until June 11 to withdraw from the draft. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)