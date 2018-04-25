Loyola, Porter Moser Reach Contract Extension After Historic March Madness Run

Loyola and head coach Porter Moser have reached a contract extension after the Ramblers' historic March Madness run.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 25, 2018

Loyola and head coach Porter Moser have reached a contract extension after the Ramblers' historic March Madness run, the school's athletic director Steve Watson announced Wednesday.

Moser will be the coach through the 2025-26 season under the new contract. Financial terms were not disclosed. 

The move comes after a 32–6 season with four NCAA tournament wins and the school's first Final Four appearance since 1963.

"I am grateful to Dr. Rooney and Steve Watson for having the confidence in me to build a program the right way," Moser said in a statement. "As I have said many times before, I am a Catholic kid from Chicago who played in the Missouri Valley Conference. This is the trifecta for me. We have invested so much time and energy in this program and I'm beyond excited to continue the journey. Watching Chicago as well as Loyola students, alumni and fans get excited for this team was exactly the vision we had when we took over the program. I will continue to challenge our fans to fill Gentile Arena as we did for the final home game to make it one of the best college basketball atmospheres in the country."

Moser was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and also was selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 16 Coach of the Year.

Loyola's run was considered the Cinderella story of the tournament, complete with motivation from the team's chaplain, Sister Jean-Delores Schmidt.  

