Duke Commit Joey Baker Reclassifies, Joins 2018 Class

Five-star Duke commit Joey Baker has reclassified and will now join the the Blue Devils this fall as a member of the 2018 class.

He made the announcement on Twitter after committing to Duke in October.

He passed up offers from North Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.

Marvin Bagley III did the same thing last year, moving from the 2018 class to the 2017 class. Bagley declared for the NBA draft after one season with the Blue Devils. He was named ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American during his freshman year.

“I talked to the coaches about it and we figured it was the best decision for my basketball game and off the court growth as well, like in the class room and socially,” Baker told 247Sports. “I feel like it will challenge me in all of those aspects and allow me to grow a lot faster than I would.”

He joins a talented recurting class featuring RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones.