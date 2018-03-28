Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has officially declared for the NBA draft.

Bagley, who was named the ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in his one season with the Blue Devils, is projected be picked in the top five of the 2018 draft.

He averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 61.4 percent this season at Duke. He also missed four games during the year due to a right knee sprain.

The 6'11" forward eclipsed 20 points 17 times in the 33 games he played and in a matchup against Texas freshman Mo Bamba, another player projected to go in the top five of the draft, Bagley posted a career-high 34 points to go along with 15 rebounds on 12-for-19 shooting. He posted a career-high 21 rebounds to go with 32 points against Florida State about a month later.

“No freshman has done more in his freshman year than Marvin,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “He’s broken every record and he’s really represented us at the highest level. I’m proud of him because he came in late and he adapted at the highest level. We wish him well. He and his family have prepared him well for this move. He’s ready. I can only see great things happening for him."