Tyrese Maxey, a five-star guard in the class of 2019, announced his commitment to Kentucky Wednesday.

He joins fellow five-star prospect Ashton Hagans and four-star prospect D.J. Jeffries as the Wildcats' commits for 2019.

As in junior during the 2017-18 season, Maxey averaged 22.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals in 40 games for South Garland High School in Texas, according to MaxPreps. He posted similar numbers his sophomore season, but only played 26 games that year.

Maxey is listed as one of the top players coming out of Texas in his class, according to 247 Sports, and he is listed as the second-best point guard in the class behind Hagans.

I WILL BE COMMITTING TO.........🤐 pic.twitter.com/RMyeEuaZrw — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 9, 2018

Check out some of Maxey's highlights below.

There were rumors that Maxey could reclassify to the class of 2018, but he told Evan Daniels of 247 Sports, "Anything is possible, but as of right now I am staying put."