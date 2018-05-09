2019 Five-Star Guard Tyrese Maxey Commits to Kentucky: High School Highlights and Stats

Kentucky's newest member of the Class of 2019 did some impressive things during his high school career in Texas.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 09, 2018

Tyrese Maxey, a five-star guard in the class of 2019, announced his commitment to Kentucky Wednesday.

He joins fellow five-star prospect Ashton Hagans and four-star prospect D.J. Jeffries as the Wildcats' commits for 2019.

As in junior during the 2017-18 season, Maxey averaged 22.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals in 40 games for South Garland High School in Texas, according to MaxPreps. He posted similar numbers his sophomore season, but only played 26 games that year.

Maxey is listed as one of the top players coming out of Texas in his class, according to 247 Sports, and he is listed as the second-best point guard in the class behind Hagans.

Check out some of Maxey's highlights below.

There were rumors that Maxey could reclassify to the class of 2018, but he told Evan Daniels of 247 Sports, "Anything is possible, but as of right now I am staying put."

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)