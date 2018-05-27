Class of 2019 Basketball Prospect Dies During Tournament

James Hampton, a player for a North Carolina youth basketball team, collapsed on court during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event and passed away shortly after.

Hampton played for Team United out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The team's director, Jacoby Davis, told the Charlotte Observer that Hampton, who has a history of seizures, suffered a seizure while running and turning to say something to the referee in the second half.

Davis said paramedics did chest compressions on court and took Hampton to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's hard to even explain," Davis told the newspaper. "To have a kid in your program with so much life -- that's just the kind of kid he was. He was always happy. For something like this to happen, I can't even explain it. And to have to talk to a parent not even in town and tell him that his son has died, well, that's more devastating."

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen attended the tournament for his son, who was playing for another team. He expressed his thoughts on twitter.

Emotional day at Nike EYBL in Virginia after the passing of James Hampton. My thoughts go out to the young man’s family, friends and teammates. RIP, James. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/E2fhTIHCqA — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 27, 2018

The 17-year-old attended Liberty Heights school in Charlotte and was expected to graduate next year.