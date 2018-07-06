Maryland Officials Subpoenaed in Federal Investigation Into College Basketball Corruption

Maryland is the latest school to receive a grand jury subpoena into the FBI investigation into college basketball.

By Chris Chavez
July 06, 2018

Maryland officials have received multiple subpoenas into a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to Yahoo! Sports and the Associated Press.

The investigation's first subpoena is looking into Maryland assistant coach Orlando Ranson and an unnamed player. Ranson and the player reportedly made contact with agent runner Christian Dawkins. InsideMDSports reports Diamond Stone is the unnamed player. Stone was one of the country's highest touted recruits before the 2015-16 season and chose Maryland over Wisconsin, Connecticut and Oklahoma State.

The second subpoena calls for Maryland officials to appear before a federal grand jury in New York on July 3. 

A June subpoena into Maryland requested any records tied to the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa, who played his freshman season at Kansas last year.

The University of Maryland issued the following statement to Yahoo! Sports:

"On March 15, 2018, and June 29, 2018, the University received grand jury subpoenas for documents related to the ongoing federal investigation of college basketball. The University complied with the subpoenas by providing responsive records. None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by University coaches, staff or players. The University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation.”

 

