Former UCLA Player Billy Knight Faced Child Molestation Charges Before Death

Getty Images

Ex-UCLA player Billy Knight was charged with six felonies related to child molestation before death

By Scooby Axson
July 13, 2018

Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight was set to face six counts of molestation charges before he was found dead last weekend.

Knight was found on a Phoenix roadway on Sunday morning and police say there was no evidence of foul play.

According to court documents obtained by KTAR, Maricopa County, Arizona authorities charged Knight with six felonies, including two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of molestation of a child.

Knight was due in court on Thursday to answer to the charges.

On July 8, Knight posted a YouTube video titled "Billy Knight I am sorry Lord," which he began by saying, "This is probably my last message on earth." He went on to talk about his struggles.

"I just asked God for forgiveness for all the wrong I've done," Knight said without elaborating on that statement.

He was indicted last month for crimes that allegedly took place in April 2017.

The 39-year-old Knight played for UCLA from 1997-2002, where he averaged 14 points per game during his senior season. Knight went undrafted by the NBA in 2002 and played basketball in Europe and Japan.

College Basketball

