Michigan Announces Five-Year Contract Extension with John Beilein

Michigan basketball head coach John Beilein will stay with the Wolverines until at least 2022-23. 

By Emily Caron
July 18, 2018

The University of Michigan announced that men's basketball head coach John Beilein, 65, has signed a contract extension and will remain with the Wolverines through the 2022-23 season.

The contract extension not only keeps Beilein in Ann Arbor for the original five-year deal, but also includes a rollover feature for each year after. This means that the contract automatically extends one additional year and repeats until Beilein or the University give notice that it will not be renewed. Notice must be given by mid-April.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced by U-M. 

"I am grateful for the opportunity the University of Michigan has given to me over the past 11 years," Beilein said in a release. "Kathleen and I love Ann Arbor, our University, our fans and the state of Michigan. We will continue to work very hard in the future to have our basketball team reflect the greatness of this University. I thank Mark Schlissel and Warde Manuel for their faith and commitment to our coaching staff and basketball program. The future of men's basketball is bright and I am excited to be a part of it."

Beilein is coming off a season in which he won his second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship and set a school record for wins with 33 on the season. He is already the all-time leader in wins at Michigan with 248. He will start his 12th season in Ann Arbor after leading the Wolverines to their second national championship game last year, where they lost to one-seed Villanova. 

