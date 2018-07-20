Five-star recruit Nico Mannion has reclassified into the 2019 class, the high school point guard announced Friday.

"After much thought with my family and coaches, I have decided to reclassify up to 2019. Looking forward to a great senior year!!" Mannion tweeted.

Mannion, 17, has been taking online courses this summer in order to be able to graduate in the spring, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Originally ranked 19th in the 2020 class by 247 Sports, Mannion will move up to 11th spot in the 2019 class by reclassifying, according to 247 Sports.

In 2017, Mannion was profiled by SI.com's Chris Ballard when he was a 15-year-old Instagram phenomenon.

The 6'3" and 180 pound point guard plays at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. During the 2017-18 season, Mannion averaged 23.4 points with 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Mannion debuted with the Italian national team in July, scoring nine points and hitting three of 10 attempts.

In June, Mannion announced his list of top 10 prospective universities, which include Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon.

Mannion, profiled by Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Chris Ballard as a freshman, received his first scholarship offer in the eighth grade from Cal State.

The point guard is predicted to choose Arizona, according to 247 Sport's Crystal Ball predictions.