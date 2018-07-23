With his father now in Los Angeles, LeBron James Jr. headed to the East Coast on Monday and took a tour of Duke's basketball facilities with his AAU team, the North Coast Blue Chips, according to 247Sports. The team was in the area for a tournament in Durham.

Joined by incoming freshman Zion Williamson and former Duke guard and current director of basketball operations Nolan Smith, James Jr.'s team got a look inside Cameron Indoor Stadium as well as the K Center, Duke's adjacent practice facility.

Watch the video below:

The 13-year-old James is slated to be a college freshman in the fall of 2023, when head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be 76.

There is also the chance that James Jr. passes on college altogether, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver hinting at an elimination of the league's draft age limit.