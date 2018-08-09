Wake Forest Assistant Basketball Coach Charged With Assaulting Queens Tourist Who Later Died

Jones allegedly punched a Florida man, who is now dead, early Sunday morning in New York.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2018

Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones has been charged with assaulting a tourist in Queens, according to a police report obtained by Sports Illustrated.

Jones allegedly punched Sabor Szabo in the face at 1:15 a.m. ET on Sunday morning after a confrontation. Szabo fell, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness. Jones fled the scene inside a white SUV, according to the police report.

Szabo, a 35-year-old man from Boca Raton, Fla., was in town for a wedding. He died on Tuesday, police confirmed. According to multiple reports, Szabo knocked on multiple car windows while looking for an Uber. Szabo's brother said he thought Szabo may have mistaken an SUV for a cab, according to the New York Daily News

Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, according to the police report. The investigation is ongoing.

As an assistant coach at Wake Forest, Jones joined the staff in May 2017. He was previously an assistant coach at UCF, VCU and Florida Golf Coast University.

Wake Forest has not responded to the Daily News' request for comment.

