The UConn-Tennessee women's basketball rivalry is back.

The Huskies will host the Lady Vols during the 2019–20 season before UConn visits Tennesee in 2020–21 in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Benefit Game, the teams announced on Twitter.

We’re definitely not meaning to interrupt here. But if we may…



📰: https://t.co/X7eML0xtYG pic.twitter.com/MjTXKc7QzN — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) August 14, 2018

The announcement came amid a series of playful tweets between the two teams, both exchanging jabs about the success of their respective programs.

🤔 What's up? Been a minute ... — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) August 14, 2018

Oh, nothing. We were just thinking … remember how much fun we used to have together? pic.twitter.com/Wb7dULLRTz — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) August 14, 2018

Oh yeah for sure. We've had a great time the last few times we've gotten together pic.twitter.com/f2sGxsTX2M — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) August 14, 2018

Well we'd love to bring you by one of our places - we've added a few things since your last visit 😏 pic.twitter.com/Pb7KkT5Inq — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) August 14, 2018

Oh, so we're just going to pretend the best hoops fans don't #BleedBlue? pic.twitter.com/KPF7CIFsW0 — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) August 14, 2018

The women's teams will face each other for the first time since 2007, when former Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt decided to stop scheduling the UConn due to a feud over alleged recruiting violations with Geno Auriemma, Connecticut's Hall of Fame coach.

Summitt discussed the decision and the feud with Auriemma in an excerpt from her book that was released in 2013. Auriemma is still the coach of UConn, while Summitt passed away in 2016.

The two teams met annually until 2007, and several times again in the postseason. Tennessee won the last three meetings in the series.