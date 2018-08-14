UConn vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Rivalry Renewed

The team's announced that their rivalry will be renewed starting in 2019 for the first time since 2007.

By Emily Caron
August 14, 2018

The UConn-Tennessee women's basketball rivalry is back.

The Huskies will host the Lady Vols during the 2019–20 season before UConn visits Tennesee in 2020–21 in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Benefit Game, the teams announced on Twitter. 

The announcement came amid a series of playful tweets between the two teams, both exchanging jabs about the success of their respective programs.

The women's teams will face each other for the first time since 2007, when former Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt decided to stop scheduling the UConn due to a feud over alleged recruiting violations with Geno Auriemma, Connecticut's Hall of Fame coach.

Summitt discussed the decision and the feud with Auriemma in an excerpt from her book that was released in 2013. Auriemma is still the coach of UConn, while Summitt passed away in 2016.

The two teams met annually until 2007, and several times again in the postseason. Tennessee won the last three meetings in the series.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)