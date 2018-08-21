Dwyane Wade's oldest son, Zaire Wade, has received an offer from the University of Nebraska.

The 16-year-old has yet to crack 247Sports' top-100 ranking of recruits for the class of 2020, but that didn't stop the Huskers from extending an early offer to the talented 6'2" point guard.

Zaire currently attends American Heritage High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and plays on the Nike EYBL circuit. Marquette, Michigan State, Florida State, and Toledo are among the schools with attention on the next Wade.

DWade played basketball for Marquette but Zaire's stepmom, actress Gabrielle Union, is a Nebraska native and huge Huskers fan.

Dwyane Wade has also expressed his affinity for the Huskers by practicing with the team in September of 2017.

In 2015, Wade wrote on Instagram that he was hopeful one of his sons would end up in Milwaukee: "I don't know if he will ever go to Marquette....but a father can dream..#homecourt #hegotnext"

At only 16, Zaire Wade still has a long time before he has to commmit to a program and will likely receive several other Division I offers, but with his family ties to Nebraska and his potential at the point, it is no wonder the Huskers have already extended an offer.