Texas Guard Andrew Jones Completes Chemotherapy Treatments, Plans Return to Austin

The Longhorns guard plans to enroll in classes for the fall semester.

By Michael Shapiro
August 24, 2018

Texas guard Andrew Jones has completed his chemotherapy treatments seven months after being diagnosed with leukemia. 

Jones tweeted a video from UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Friday, ringing a bell to signify the end of his treatment. 

The rising junior led Texas with 13.5 points per game last year before receiving a leukemia diagnosis in January. Now healthy after seven months of treatment, Jones will enroll in fall classes, planning to be on campus for the start of the semester, according to the university.

Jones will reportedly be continuing his basketball career with the Longhorns as well. According to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis, Jones will be on Texas' roster for the 2018-19 season.

“As of today, I’m on schedule to finish up this current round of treatment on Friday in Houston and then head to Austin to move back into the dorm,” Jones told Davis. “I plan to begin classes next Wednesday for the fall semester, and I’m really excited and looking forward to being back on campus at UT with all the other students."

