Texas guard Andrew Jones has completed his chemotherapy treatments seven months after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Jones tweeted a video from UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Friday, ringing a bell to signify the end of his treatment.

The rising junior led Texas with 13.5 points per game last year before receiving a leukemia diagnosis in January. Now healthy after seven months of treatment, Jones will enroll in fall classes, planning to be on campus for the start of the semester, according to the university.

Jones will reportedly be continuing his basketball career with the Longhorns as well. According to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis, Jones will be on Texas' roster for the 2018-19 season.

The last 8 months have been crazy and stressful for me and my family but with the grace of god we can see a better day. I’ll like to say th thanks to all the fans and supports #hookem #aj1Boom 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/r6gsu9uy3k — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) August 24, 2018

“As of today, I’m on schedule to finish up this current round of treatment on Friday in Houston and then head to Austin to move back into the dorm,” Jones told Davis. “I plan to begin classes next Wednesday for the fall semester, and I’m really excited and looking forward to being back on campus at UT with all the other students."