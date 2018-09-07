Five-star recruit Nico Mannion narrowed his recruitment to two schools on Friday, cutting his list to Arizona and Marquette.

Mannion is the nation's No. 15 recruit per the 247Sports Composite. The 6'3" point guard is the top-ranked player in the state of Arizona. He averaged 23.4 points per game during the 2017-18 season at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix

Mannion was profiled by SI.com's Chris Ballard in 2017.