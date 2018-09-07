Mannion will decide between Arizona and Marquette.
Five-star recruit Nico Mannion narrowed his recruitment to two schools on Friday, cutting his list to Arizona and Marquette.
2️⃣🙂 pic.twitter.com/C0F2FU3AGr— niccolo (@niccolomannion) September 8, 2018
Mannion is the nation's No. 15 recruit per the 247Sports Composite. The 6'3" point guard is the top-ranked player in the state of Arizona. He averaged 23.4 points per game during the 2017-18 season at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix
Mannion was profiled by SI.com's Chris Ballard in 2017.