Photos: Jumbotron at George Washington University's Smith Center Collapses on Court

The jumbotron has collapsed onto the center of the court.

By Emily Caron
September 11, 2018

The jumbotron at George Washington University's Charles E. Smith center collapsed onto the court on Tuesday. George Washington's student-run television station shared photos of the arena's fallen jumbotron on social media. 

George Washington University's Twitter account shared the following update with SI's Twitter account: "The scoreboard was undergoing maintenance today and dropped unexpectedly from its lowered position just above the floor. Nobody was injured (thankfully) and the scene is being assessed for any damage."

See the photos below:

The USA women's basketball national team played Japan at the Smith Center on Monday. The team is supposed to practice at the university again on Wednesday morning.

The Washington Mystics have used the Smith center as a temporary home during their 2018 WNBA playoff run. Due to the USA Basketball conflict, the team will host the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of the finals at EagleBank Arena at George Mason University instead.

The Smith Center has been at the center of George Washington's varsity sports for more than 30 years. The facility is home to the Colonials men's and women's basketball teams, as well as the university's volleyball, gymnastics, swimming and diving and water polo teams. 

The center underwent a $43 million renovation that was completed in 2011 which included new scoreboards and jumbotron enhancements. 

