UCLA Freshman Shareef O'Neal to Undergo Heart Surgery, Will Miss 2018-19 Season

UCLA doctors discovered O'Neal's condition during a routine checkup.

By Emily Caron
September 28, 2018

UCLA freshman forward Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, will redshirt the 2018-19 season due to a heart condition that will require surgery, he told TMZ Sports

O'Neal, 18, was having a routine checkup when UCLA doctors found "a medical issue" dealing with his heart. Specifics of his condition were not discussed.

The 6'10" forward will have surgery in the near future, but will not withdraw from school while recovering. He hopes to continue attending classes and plans to return to play in 2019.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal told TMZ.

O'Neal was one of the Bruins top recruits in the class of 2018. He says his current medical situation is "just a bump in the road."

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)