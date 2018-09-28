UCLA freshman forward Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, will redshirt the 2018-19 season due to a heart condition that will require surgery, he told TMZ Sports.

O'Neal, 18, was having a routine checkup when UCLA doctors found "a medical issue" dealing with his heart. Specifics of his condition were not discussed.

The 6'10" forward will have surgery in the near future, but will not withdraw from school while recovering. He hopes to continue attending classes and plans to return to play in 2019.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal told TMZ.

Blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last... I will be back basketball world .. just wait on me ❤️ I’ll miss you this year but you will always be with me ❤️ https://t.co/YP4zZwg1FF — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) September 28, 2018

O'Neal was one of the Bruins top recruits in the class of 2018. He says his current medical situation is "just a bump in the road."