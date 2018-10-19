Chris Mack Adds to Louisville's Impressive 2019 Class With Four-Star Aidan Igiehon

Chris Mack, who has yet to even coach a game for Louisville, stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday.

By Molly Geary
October 19, 2018

Chris Mack, who has yet to even coach a game for Louisville, stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday with the commitment of four-star center Aidan Igiehon.

With the addition of Igiehon, Mack now has six pledges for the Cardinals' 2019 class, five of whom land in the RSCI top 100. The 6'10" Igiehon is the highest-rated recruit of them all, checking in at No. 40. He's joined by No. 46 Samuell Williamson, No. 71 David Johnson, No. 92 Josh Nickelberry and No. 94 Jaelyn Withers, as well as three-star forward Quinn Slazinski.

It's an impressive haul for the first-year coach, who came to Louisville after being lured from Xavier, where he led the Musketeers to eight NCAA tournaments, four Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight in nine seasons.

Igiehon, who is a native of Ireland but currently attends Lawrence Woodmere Academy in New York, chose the Cardinals over a final four that included Kentucky, Oregon and St. John's. He's an athletic and mobile big man who should fit in nicely with the rest of the class that Mack has built. Louisville isn't expected to contend for the ACC title this year, but could fight for an NCAA bid and have a building-block type season before the 2019 class arrives as freshmen next fall.

Mack's success in recruiting comes after the Louisville program was embroiled in the corruption scandal that struck college basketball a year ago and led to the ousting of longtime head coach Rick Pitino. The Cardinals went 22–14 and played in the NIT last season under interim coach David Padgett before bringing in Mack in late March.

Louisville's 2019 class is currently ranked second in the nation on 247, behind only USC. The Cardinals' 2018–19 season kicks off on Nov. 8 against Nicholls State.

