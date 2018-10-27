Four-star power forward DJ Jeffries will be playing for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, the top-50 prospect announced Saturday morning.

The Olive Branch, Miss. native lives just 30-minutes south of Memphis. He played for Hardaway on the EYBL circuit in 2017 and is the first consensus top-50 prospect to commit to Memphis since Dedric Lawson in July 2014.

I couldn’t wait no longer to post happy to be a tiger I’m staying home 💯GTG❤️ pic.twitter.com/42O2L6Udet — Djjeffries™ (@lildjj0) October 27, 2018

Jeffries, a 6'7" wing, is the No. 47 ranked recruit in the nation on the 247Sports Composite. He had originally committed to John Calipari and the Wildcats back on March 12 but decommitted in July.

"After careful consideration prayer and countless hours of consulting with my family I decided to reopen [my] recruitment it was a hard decision but I am confident that taking my time to choose the right school for me to better myself educationally and athletically is the right choice," he tweeted.

Memphis was considered a strong contender to land Jeffries once he re-opened his recruitment.