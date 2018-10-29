Five-Star Combo Guard Prospect Cole Anthony Announces Top Six Schools

Five-star combo guard Cole Anthony announced his top six schools on Monday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 29, 2018

Top high-school combo-guard prospect Cole Anthony announced his top six schools on Monday.

The 2019 five-star recruit revealed he will be choosing between Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami (Fla.) and Wake Forest.

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Villanova were among the teams to be cut from Anthony's list of remaining schools. 

Anthony, who attends Oak Hill Academy (Va.), is listed at 6'3" and 184 pounds. He is rated as the No. 1 combo guard prospect and No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports, and owns a 0.9995 247Sports Composite score.

Anthony is the son of former NBA player and current NBA analyst Greg Anthony.

Anthony was a member of the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 team which won a gold medal in June. He started all six games and averaged 14.3 and 4.2 assists per game.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)