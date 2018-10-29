Top high-school combo-guard prospect Cole Anthony announced his top six schools on Monday.

The 2019 five-star recruit revealed he will be choosing between Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami (Fla.) and Wake Forest.

I’d like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me but after talking to my family we have decided these will be my top 6 schools👀 where do y’all think I should go? #FINAL6 pic.twitter.com/amf4eWwRuW — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) October 30, 2018

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Villanova were among the teams to be cut from Anthony's list of remaining schools.

Anthony, who attends Oak Hill Academy (Va.), is listed at 6'3" and 184 pounds. He is rated as the No. 1 combo guard prospect and No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports, and owns a 0.9995 247Sports Composite score.

Anthony is the son of former NBA player and current NBA analyst Greg Anthony.

Anthony was a member of the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 team which won a gold medal in June. He started all six games and averaged 14.3 and 4.2 assists per game.