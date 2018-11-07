The Best Plays from Zion Williamson's Duke Debut in the Champions Classic vs. Kentucky

Williamson broke Duke's record for points scored in a freshman debut with 28, bested only by RJ Barrett putting 33 on the board.

By Emily Caron
November 07, 2018

Duke sensation Zion Williamson was just as impressive as expected on Tuesday night during the No. 2 Blue Devils' remarkable takedown of No. 4 Kentucky, 118–84.

Williamson scored 28 points in his Duke debut and broke Marvin Bagley III's 25-point record set in 2017. His record-breaking night was quickly bested by fellow freshman RJ Barrett, who tallied 33 points in the win, which marked the highest-scoring debut ever by a Duke freshman. 

The night was full of fantastic finishes and plays by all of the Blue Devils' freshman faces, but Williamson particularly wowed with his highlight-worthy moments. We rounded up the best of Williamson's debut.

Williamson not only impressed with his ability to get to the basket, but his success on the perimieter as well. His first points of the night came on a three from deep beyond the arc, which is probably not what spectators were expecting from from Williamson's 6'7", 285-pound frame.

Tuesday night's win kept expectations high for this talented team, who all fared very well in Duke's dominant performance. Coach K's four new faces outscored Kentucky's whole team 89-84.

Williamson and Barrett were both top five recruits in the class of 2018 and landed at Duke as part of a historic recruiting class for Coach K. Both are also projected to go as top NBA draft picks of 2019 come June. 

The Blue Devils continue the start of their season against Army West Point on Nov. 11. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

