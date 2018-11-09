No. 13 West Virginia Upset by Buffalo in Overtime in Season Opener

The Mountaineers had not lost a home season opener since 1989.

By Emily Caron
November 10, 2018

Buffalo upset No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, on Friday night with an unexpected overtime win, marking the Mountaineers' first loss in a home opener since 1989. 

The Mountaineers led by as many as 13 in the second half before Buffalo made a comeback to tie things up at the end of regulation. The Bulls' star senior guard CJ Massinburg tied the game with a deep three, leaving West Virginia with the ball and 14 seconds on the clock in Morgantown. 

Unable to manage another basket for the win, Buffalo took the Mountaineers into overtime, where it outscored West Virginia 15-10. 

Massinburg finished the night with a double double with a whopping 43 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. He also sunk nine three-pointers, shooting 60% from deep and 54.5% from the field.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)