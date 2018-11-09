Buffalo upset No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, on Friday night with an unexpected overtime win, marking the Mountaineers' first loss in a home opener since 1989.

The Mountaineers led by as many as 13 in the second half before Buffalo made a comeback to tie things up at the end of regulation. The Bulls' star senior guard CJ Massinburg tied the game with a deep three, leaving West Virginia with the ball and 14 seconds on the clock in Morgantown.

CJ Massinburg with ice in his veins to send us to OT in Morgantown! ❄️pic.twitter.com/rPYTAU5Lf9 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 10, 2018

CJ Massinburg. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?



34 points, 12 rebounds, and this absolute bomb to send the game to overtime. Buffalo is no joke folks. pic.twitter.com/7h0mSDppEa — Matt Craig (@MrMattCraig) November 10, 2018

Unable to manage another basket for the win, Buffalo took the Mountaineers into overtime, where it outscored West Virginia 15-10.

Massinburg finished the night with a double double with a whopping 43 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. He also sunk nine three-pointers, shooting 60% from deep and 54.5% from the field.