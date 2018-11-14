Watch: Duke's Zion Williamson Goes Off Against Eastern Michigan

The Duke freshman continued his emphatic start to the season.

By Kaelen Jones
November 14, 2018

Zion Williamson continues to prove difficult for opponents to slow down. Duke's freshman phenom put on yet another awe-inspiring performance during the Blue Devils' 84-46 victory over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Williamson took off for several dunks, setting Cameron Indoor into a ruckus. He finished with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He and fellow first-year phenom R.J. Barrett, who scored 20 points, are tied for the most points ever scored by a Duke freshman player through three games (76).

Below are tweets including video which feature all the rim-rattling devastation the 6'7", 290-pound Williamson caused the hoop Wednesday evening.

First, a reminder that Williamson is not right-handed. He is left-handed, and still did this...

Here, we have a nearly-botched, over-the-shoulder pass lead to a casual alley-oop slam...

Prior to that, Williamson soared for this terrific one-hander...

He also scored this one-hander in transition...

Not to mention this two-handed jam for his first basket of the game...

Perhaps Williamson should become the first college basketball player to compete in the NBA Dunk Contest.

