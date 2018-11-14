Zion Williamson continues to prove difficult for opponents to slow down. Duke's freshman phenom put on yet another awe-inspiring performance during the Blue Devils' 84-46 victory over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Williamson took off for several dunks, setting Cameron Indoor into a ruckus. He finished with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He and fellow first-year phenom R.J. Barrett, who scored 20 points, are tied for the most points ever scored by a Duke freshman player through three games (76).

Zion just blew the roof off Cameron Indoor with this oop

Below are tweets including video which feature all the rim-rattling devastation the 6'7", 290-pound Williamson caused the hoop Wednesday evening.

First, a reminder that Williamson is not right-handed. He is left-handed, and still did this...

Here, we have a nearly-botched, over-the-shoulder pass lead to a casual alley-oop slam...

Prior to that, Williamson soared for this terrific one-hander...

He also scored this one-hander in transition...

Not to mention this two-handed jam for his first basket of the game...

Perhaps Williamson should become the first college basketball player to compete in the NBA Dunk Contest.