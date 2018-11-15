The new college basketball season might have just started, but Vegas already holds Duke's freshman class in high esteem.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook tabs Duke as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan's 1991 freshman class in a hypothetical game, per ESPN. Yes, those freshmen–The Fab Five.

In the fall of 1991, Michigan's freshman class included Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. Michigan went on to reach the national championship in 1992 but lost to Duke. The Wolverines returned to the title game in 1993 only to be defeated by North Carolina.

Duke's freshmen, which includes starters Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, have already put on quite a show this season. The three stars combined for 83 points in Duke's season-opening 118-84 victory over Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Barrett and Williamson have each put up 76 points so far, tying for the most points ever scored by a Duke freshman player through three games.

Despite how amazing Duke's early run has been, Vegas still thinks they have some work to do before beating NBA players. Last week, Westgate set the Cleveland Cavaliers as 22.5-point favorites over the Blue Devils in a potential matchup. Cavs players certainly have more experience, but it's hard to imagine Duke potentially getting too embarrassed by a team that sits a 2-12 record.