Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina each made the cut for the five-star center prospect.
Top-rated 2019 high school basketball prospect Vernon Carey Jr. announced his top three schools on Wednesday.
The five-star center from University School (Fla.) revealed he will choose between Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina.
Carey had previously been considering Kentucky and Miami (Fla.) as well.
Final 3🙏🏽... @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/Li4o7sw7Dj— Vernon Carey Jr. (@vernoncarey22) November 22, 2018
Carey is listed as the No. 2 prospect in the nation behind center James Wiseman, according to 247Sports.
Carey, the son of former Miami offensive lineman Vernon Carey Sr., is listed at 6'10" and 275 pounds.