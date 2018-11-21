Five-Star Prospect, No. 2 2019 Recruit Vernon Carey Announces Top Three Schools

Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina each made the cut for the five-star center prospect.

By Kaelen Jones
November 21, 2018

Top-rated 2019 high school basketball prospect Vernon Carey Jr. announced his top three schools on Wednesday.

The five-star center from University School (Fla.) revealed he will choose between Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina.

Carey had previously been considering Kentucky and Miami (Fla.) as well.

Carey is listed as the No. 2 prospect in the nation behind center James Wiseman, according to 247Sports.

Carey, the son of former Miami offensive lineman Vernon Carey Sr., is listed at 6'10" and 275 pounds.

