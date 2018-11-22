Oklahoma State Wears Shirts Honoring Former Memphis Player Karim Sameh Azab

Memphis and Oklahoma State are playing in the Advocare Invitational.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2018

Memphis and Oklahoma State made sure to recognize former Tiger Karim Sameh Azab prior to their meeting Thursday in the Advocare Invitational.

Azab died last week after a nine-month battle with leukemia. He played 15 games with Memphis last season after having to sit out the 2016-17 season awaiting NCAA clearance.

Thursday's contest is the second Memphis played since his death. On Nov. 17, the Tigers knocked off Yale at home in overtime just two days after their teammate had died.

Former Memphis coach Joe Esposito also took time to acknowledge his former player on Thanksgiving.

Memphis entered Thursday's game at 2–1. The winner of this game will face Villanova on Friday.

