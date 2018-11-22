Memphis and Oklahoma State made sure to recognize former Tiger Karim Sameh Azab prior to their meeting Thursday in the Advocare Invitational.

Azab died last week after a nine-month battle with leukemia. He played 15 games with Memphis last season after having to sit out the 2016-17 season awaiting NCAA clearance.

Thursday's contest is the second Memphis played since his death. On Nov. 17, the Tigers knocked off Yale at home in overtime just two days after their teammate had died.

We know our brothers at @Memphis_MBB are playing with heavy hearts today because of a lost teammate. Today we’re all playing for Karim. #c2e #advocareinv pic.twitter.com/yo6wRYpgc0 — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) November 22, 2018

Former Memphis coach Joe Esposito also took time to acknowledge his former player on Thanksgiving.

So thankful today on thanksgiving to see Andrew Jones @TexasMBB to thank him for being there for Karim Azab as they both went through the fight vs Cancer. Andrew is such a fine young man and we continue to pray for him and remember how special Karim was to us. @kimosameh pic.twitter.com/tQh84dAjU6 — Joe Esposito (@Coach_JEsposito) November 22, 2018

Memphis entered Thursday's game at 2–1. The winner of this game will face Villanova on Friday.