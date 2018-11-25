Kent State Basketball Commit Kalin Bennett Aims to Be NCAA's First Autistic Player

Bennett became the first autistic student-athlete to ever sign a national letter of intent to play a Division I team sport.

By Kaelen Jones
November 25, 2018

Kent State University basketball prospect Kalin Bennett is on track to set history.

Earlier in November, Bennett became the first austistic student-athlete to sign a national letter of intent to play an NCAA team sport at the Division I level. Per Cleveland.com's Elton Alexander, Bennett will enroll at Kent State next summer.

Listed at 6'10" and 300 pounds, Bennett said he wants to make an impact off the court by setting a precedent for children who are dealing with autism.

“I want to use this platform to inspire other kids with autism and non-autism," Bennett said. "I want to let them know, hey, if I can do this, you can do it, too. A lot of times they feel alone and by themselves, and I felt that same way growing up.’’

Bennett, who attends Link Year Prep in Little Rock, reportedly had offers from several other colleges, but chose Kent State because of its growing initiative with autism support.

