Roy Williams didn't mince his words after North Carolina's ugly 84–67 loss to No. 7 Michigan, ripping his team's play and his own coaching skills during a post-game press conference Wednesday night.

After the Wolverines smotherered the Tar Heels in the paint and dominated the team on both ends of the court, Williams took to the podium to vent his frustrations.

"The job that the head coach is doing right now, we stink," Williams said bluntly. "We work screens on ball every day in practice. Three plays in a row they set a screen in the middle of court for a dunk or a layup. I have no positive things. If you want to find some positive things you better go out and find somebody on the streets. I've got no positives from this. I've been coaching for 31 years. Right now my coaching sucks."

During a second-half Michigan run that gave them a 20-point lead, Williams subbed all five of his players at once "because they stunk it up," Williams said. "Every one of them stunk it up, and so did I."

Williams also added, "As a coach, I feel like I've done the worst job with this team in 31 years as a head coach."

The loss dropped No. 11 North Carolina to 6–2 on the season with five nonconference games left before ACC play in January. When asked what he could do to fix the team's problems, Williams replied that if he knew, "I would have already fixed the damn thing."

North Carolina next hosts UNC Wilmington on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.