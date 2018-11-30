For the second year in a row, Archie Miller has landed a big-time recruit from the Hoosier State following the commitment of five-star center Trayce Jackson-Davis on Friday.

Jackson-Davis is the No. 15 recruit in the class of 2019 on the RSCI composite rankings. He's from Greenwood, Ind. and goes to Center Grove High School, roughly an hour north of the Indiana campus in Bloomington. He also took visits to Michigan State, UCLA, Iowa and Wake Forest before announcing his decision.

Listed at 6' 8", 232 pounds, Jackson-Davis is the second 2019 prospect to commit to Indiana, joing three-star guard Armaan Franklin of Indianapolis.

Earlier this year, top-five recruit Romeo Langford also chose his home-state Hoosiers and is currently a freshman averaging a team-high 17.7 points. Indiana is off to a 5–2 start in Miller's second season but most recently got blown out by No. 3 Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Jackson-Davis is the son of former NBA player Dale Davis. You can watch highlights of his summer below:

The Hoosiers are set to lose seniors Juwan Morgan, Evan Fitzner and Zach McRoberts after the 2018–19 season, and are highly likely to see Langford depart for the NBA, but could bring back a core that includes Justin Smith Aljami Durham, Devonte Green, Rob Phinisee and De'Ron Davis, all of whom are currently averaging between 6.5 and 9.6 points.