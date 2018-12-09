No. 7 Tennessee Upsets No. 1 Gonzaga in Thriller

Admiral Schofield scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a come-from-behind upset win over Gonzaga.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 09, 2018

Top-ranked Gonzaga is undefeated no more.

In a back-and-forth contest on Sunday, No. 7 Tennessee overcame a nine-point deficit with six minutes left to complete a 76–73 upset win over the No. 1 Bulldogs. Admiral Schofield led the team with a career-high 30 points. 

After closing out the first half trailing 34–33, the Vols started to let the game slip away in the early minutes of the second half. Gonzaga took a 64–55 lead with 6:15 left before Jordan Bowden cut the lead to four with a three-pointer and a layup in less than a minute.

Schofield powered Tennesee in the final minutes, tying the game at 68 with a three-pointer before burying a game-winning, three-pointer from NBA range with 24 seconds to play. 

Schofield scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half and finished the game 6-of-10 from three.

Tennesee's win was its first over an AP top-ranked team since January 2010.

The Vols are now 7–1 on the season and will travel to Memphis next week. Gonzaga falls to 9–1 with a game at the University of North Carolina up next.

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)