Top-ranked Gonzaga is undefeated no more.

In a back-and-forth contest on Sunday, No. 7 Tennessee overcame a nine-point deficit with six minutes left to complete a 76–73 upset win over the No. 1 Bulldogs. Admiral Schofield led the team with a career-high 30 points.

After closing out the first half trailing 34–33, the Vols started to let the game slip away in the early minutes of the second half. Gonzaga took a 64–55 lead with 6:15 left before Jordan Bowden cut the lead to four with a three-pointer and a layup in less than a minute.

Schofield powered Tennesee in the final minutes, tying the game at 68 with a three-pointer before burying a game-winning, three-pointer from NBA range with 24 seconds to play.

Schofield scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half and finished the game 6-of-10 from three.

Tennesee's win was its first over an AP top-ranked team since January 2010.

The Vols are now 7–1 on the season and will travel to Memphis next week. Gonzaga falls to 9–1 with a game at the University of North Carolina up next.