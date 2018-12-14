Watch: Cazenovia College Scores Two Baskets in 2.6 Seconds to Win in Crazy Overtime Ending

The Wildcats miraculously managed to score five points in the last 2.6 seconds of overtime to take the win.

By Emily Caron
December 14, 2018

Cazenovia College, a Division III school south of Syracuse, N.Y., recorded a 115–112 win over Bryant-Stratton on Dec. 12 after scoring two baskets for five points in the last 2.6 seconds of the game in one of the season’s craziest finishes so far.

Trailing by two, the Wildcats tied the game on a reverse layup by freshman Raishun Richardson with 2.6 seconds left. Freshman guard Majesty Wilder stole the in-bound pass on the next play and immediately sunk a buzzer-beating 3-point shot for the overtime win.

It was their second comeback of the night. Cazenovia took Bryant-Stratton into overtime after senior Brian Hudson sank a foul shot to tie the game at 102 with 30 seconds remaining in the second half. The two team's were neck and neck once again during the extra time, before Wilder secured the win.

The woman cheering on the sidelines might've been more pumped about the ridiculous ending than the actual team, who improved to 4–6 with the win.

