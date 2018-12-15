Watch: Indiana Freshman Rob Phinisee Sinks Game-Winning Three to Beat Butler

Indiana erased a nine-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 15, 2018

Senior forward Juwan Morgan poured in 35 points for No. 25 Indiana against Butler on Saturday, but it was freshman Rob Phinisee who hit the game-winner, banging home a deep three as time expired to give the Hooisers a 71-68 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The buzzer-beater marked the Hoosiers' fourth-straight victory, following a 68-67 win over Louisville on Dec. 8. Indiana is now 8–2 on the season, 2–0 in the Big Ten. 

Watch Phinisee's game-winner below: 

Phinisee is fifth on the Hoosiers in scoring, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three. Fellow freshman Romeo Langford is Indiana's leading scorer at 18.2 points per game. 

The Hoosiers will face a trio of unranked opponents at home through Jan. 3. They'll face No. 5 Michigan at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6. 

