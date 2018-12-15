Senior forward Juwan Morgan poured in 35 points for No. 25 Indiana against Butler on Saturday, but it was freshman Rob Phinisee who hit the game-winner, banging home a deep three as time expired to give the Hooisers a 71-68 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The buzzer-beater marked the Hoosiers' fourth-straight victory, following a 68-67 win over Louisville on Dec. 8. Indiana is now 8–2 on the season, 2–0 in the Big Ten.

Watch Phinisee's game-winner below:

Onions! Rob Phinisee’s game-winner lifts #25 Indiana past Butler 71-68! Juwan Morgan finishes with a career-high 35 points.



pic.twitter.com/zoY2PHSxTQ — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) December 15, 2018

Phinisee is fifth on the Hoosiers in scoring, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three. Fellow freshman Romeo Langford is Indiana's leading scorer at 18.2 points per game.

The Hoosiers will face a trio of unranked opponents at home through Jan. 3. They'll face No. 5 Michigan at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6.