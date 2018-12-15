Indiana erased a nine-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining.
Senior forward Juwan Morgan poured in 35 points for No. 25 Indiana against Butler on Saturday, but it was freshman Rob Phinisee who hit the game-winner, banging home a deep three as time expired to give the Hooisers a 71-68 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The buzzer-beater marked the Hoosiers' fourth-straight victory, following a 68-67 win over Louisville on Dec. 8. Indiana is now 8–2 on the season, 2–0 in the Big Ten.
Watch Phinisee's game-winner below:
Onions! Rob Phinisee’s game-winner lifts #25 Indiana past Butler 71-68! Juwan Morgan finishes with a career-high 35 points.— CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) December 15, 2018
Phinisee is fifth on the Hoosiers in scoring, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three. Fellow freshman Romeo Langford is Indiana's leading scorer at 18.2 points per game.
The Hoosiers will face a trio of unranked opponents at home through Jan. 3. They'll face No. 5 Michigan at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6.