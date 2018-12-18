Watch: Three-Year Old Becomes Youngest National Anthem Singer in Carrier Dome History

Grillo reportedly sang in front of an audience of 6,093.

By Kaelen Jones
December 18, 2018

Few people can say that they've set a record just three years into their life. Drake Grillo is one of those few.

Grillo, 3, became the youngest person to ever sing the national anthem at the Carrier Dome on Monday. The Auburn, N.Y. native delivered a stunning performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Syracuse women's basketball game against Niagara.

Per Syracuse.com, 6,093 observers paid to attend the game and watched the performance.

Grillo's mother said he learned the song by watching games on television and he previously performed at three Auburn Doubledays baseball games last summer.

Perhaps Grillo is on his way to becoming the next young anthem-singing sensation alongside Malea Emma.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)