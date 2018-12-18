Few people can say that they've set a record just three years into their life. Drake Grillo is one of those few.

Grillo, 3, became the youngest person to ever sing the national anthem at the Carrier Dome on Monday. The Auburn, N.Y. native delivered a stunning performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Syracuse women's basketball game against Niagara.

Per Syracuse.com, 6,093 observers paid to attend the game and watched the performance.

Grillo's mother said he learned the song by watching games on television and he previously performed at three Auburn Doubledays baseball games last summer.

Perhaps Grillo is on his way to becoming the next young anthem-singing sensation alongside Malea Emma.