Kentucky transfer Quade Green has committed to Washington, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

The sophomore guard announced his decision to transfer from the Wildcats program last Wednesday.

A five-star prospect coming out of Philadelphia's Neumann Goretti High School, Green was ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2017 class when he signed with the Calipari's team over Duke, Syracuse, Temple and Villanova.

Green started 13 of the first 15 games of his collegiate career. He was eventually benched in the middle of his freshman season for fellow first-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has since moved on to the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, where he is the starting point guard.

He averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game, the fifth-most minutes on the team, through 34 games as a freshman.

This season, Green has remained in his bench role, but his minutes have dropped down to 17.8 per game. He is shooting 42.3% from distance, but only averaging 8.0 points per contest. He had played in all nine games but had yet to start before deciding to leave the program.

The school officially announced his release last Wednesday as Green became the first mid-season transfer during the Calipari Era at Kentucky.

"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff," Green said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I'll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support."

Washington sits at 7–4 on the season so far. The Huskies are in need of a lead guard as senior David Crisp will graduate at the end of the season and there’s a chance that sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell could leave early for the NBA.

Green will likely be eligible to play for the Huskies in time for conference play next season.