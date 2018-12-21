Markus Howard Explodes for 40-Point Second Half as Marquette Knocks Off Buffalo

Howard scored 40 points in second half alone to lead the Golden Eagles' big win over previously undefeated Buffalo.

By Emily Caron
December 21, 2018

Markus Howard led No. 20 Marquette to a monster second half as it beat No. 14 Buffalo, scoring 40 of his 45 points on Friday night in the final 20 minutes for the Golden Eagles.

Scoring 24 straight at one point for Marquette, Howard led his team to a 64-point second-half rally. The junior guard really got the momentum going when he sunk a big-time three with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, getting fouled in the process for a four-point play.

The bench went wild when Howard sunk another from deep three minutes later to bring Marquette's lead to 18. He made 8 of 9 three-point attempts in the second half and shot 9 for 13 from beyond the arc and 12 for 25 from the floor on the night.

Howard's insane efforts led Marquette (10–2) to a 103–85 win, marking the upstart Bulls' first loss of the season. Buffalo was coming off a big road win at Syracuse on Tuesday night.

This was Howard's second 45-point outburt in his last five games, having also scored 45 in a win over then-No. 12 Kansas State. His career high came last season when he poured in 52 against Providence.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Friday, Dec. 28 when they take on Southern University. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)