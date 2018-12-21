Markus Howard led No. 20 Marquette to a monster second half as it beat No. 14 Buffalo, scoring 40 of his 45 points on Friday night in the final 20 minutes for the Golden Eagles.

Scoring 24 straight at one point for Marquette, Howard led his team to a 64-point second-half rally. The junior guard really got the momentum going when he sunk a big-time three with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, getting fouled in the process for a four-point play.

The bench went wild when Howard sunk another from deep three minutes later to bring Marquette's lead to 18. He made 8 of 9 three-point attempts in the second half and shot 9 for 13 from beyond the arc and 12 for 25 from the floor on the night.

Howard's insane efforts led Marquette (10–2) to a 103–85 win, marking the upstart Bulls' first loss of the season. Buffalo was coming off a big road win at Syracuse on Tuesday night.

This was Howard's second 45-point outburt in his last five games, having also scored 45 in a win over then-No. 12 Kansas State. His career high came last season when he poured in 52 against Providence.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Friday, Dec. 28 when they take on Southern University.