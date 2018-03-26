Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan: All-Time Head-to-Head Results, History

No. 3 seed Michigan will face No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday with the winner advancing the the national championship game.

The 11th seeded Loyola Ramblers beat Kansas state 78–62 to win the South Regional. Loyola Chicago joins LSU (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) as the lowest-seeded teams to ever reach the Final Four.

Michigan beat Florida State 58–54 to win the West Regional. This marks Michigan's first Final Four appearance since 2013.

The Ramblers and Wolverines are expected to tip-off at 6:09 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Here is a look at the results of the all-time head-to-head match-ups between Loyola-Chicago and Michigan:

December 28, 1953

Michigan beats Loyola Chicago 89–58

March 13, 1964

Michigan beats Loyola-Chicago 84–80. This was the Mideast Regional Semifinal of the 1964 NCAA tournament. The Wolverines were a No. 2 seed while the Ramblers were a No. 8 seed. Bill Buntin, who went on to play for the Detroit Piston for one seasons before suffering a fatal heart attack in 1968, led all scorers with 26 points in the game. Les Hunter, who was the starting center of the previous year's national championship team, scored 25 points in his final game for Loyola-Chicago. He went on to be a two-time ABA All-Star.

February 1, 1969

Loyola-Chicago beats Michigan 112–110

Michigan leads the all-time head-to-head series 2–1.