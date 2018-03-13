March Madness is here. The field of 68 teams was unveiled during Selection Sunday and play begins on Tuesday and Wednesday March 13–14 with the First Four games.

Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Villanova are among the top contenders for the national title. Last year's championship was won by the Tar Heels.

The Final Four will be held in San Antonio.

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The full television schedule for the first round of games can be found here.

Below you will find everything you need to know about when, where and what time you'll be able to watch games:

Dates for each round

First Four will be played on March 13 and 14

First Round runs from March 15-16

Second Round runs from March 17-18

Sweet 16 runs from March 22-23

Elite Eight runs from March 24-25

Final Four will be held on March 31

National Championship Game will be held on April 2

Bracket

You can now download and print a blank bracket to fill out leading into the tournament. SI's experts made their picks and predictions for the 2018 NCAA tournament.