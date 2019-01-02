Watch: North Central's Blaise Meredith Hits Head on Backboard During Block Attempt

Blaise Meredith has some impressive hops, but his block attempt looked painful.

By Kaelen Jones
January 02, 2019

The sports world is now aware of how high Blaise Meredith can jump at the expense of his face.

During North Central College's matchup against Augustana on Wednesday night, Meredith attempted a chasedown block Chrishawn Orange's layup attempt. Except, as Meredith went airborne, Orange slowed up before elevating.

It resulted in Meredith's face colliding with the underside of the backboard.

Meredith appeared to be unharmed despite the blow. Video showed him walking off the court while receiving applause from the crowd.

