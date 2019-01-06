Kansas center Udoka Azubuike will miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his right hand, coach Bill Self released in a statement on Sunday.

Azubuike has a torn ligament in his hand after suffering a wrist injury during practice on Friday.

"Although the initial x-rays did not reveal the extent of the injury, the MRI did and it will require season-ending surgery," Self said in a statement. "The surgery date will be set early this week. The doctors expect a complete recovery and Udoka will be able to assume full basketball activities at some point this summer."

A statement from Bill Self on the results of Udoka Azubuike's MRI. #KUbball



The junior missed the Jayhawks' 77–60 loss to Iowa on Saturday, with Self announcing Azubuike's absence just before tipoff. Azubuike missed a significant amount of time during his freshman year after tearing the same ligament in his left hand and having surgery.

In nine games this season, Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.