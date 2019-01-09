Zion Williamson had a big game Tuesday in Duke's 87-65 road win over Wake Forest.

The freshman sensation became the first Duke freshman to post 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a contest. He also added four steals, a block and made three three-pointers.

After the victory, Williamson explained how even though many may only know him for his highlight-reel dunks, he can do much more than that.

"I kind of hate being classified as a dunker," Williamson said, according to David M. Hale of ESPN.com. "Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] wouldn't have recruited me if I was just a dunker. But I guess people on the outside don't understand that. I can't play to impress other people. I'm playing to get better for myself and my teammates and hopefully make a run for a national championship."

In his dominating performance, Williamson shot 13-for-16 from the field and connected on his lone free throw. It was the fourth time in 14 games he shot at least 80% in a game.

And the three triples he hit were a career high. His 3-for-4 showing from deep was easily his best of the season and moved him to 7-for-25 from three on the season.

"Coach is always telling me to shoot the ball, but if it's not falling, then I'm not going to," said Williamson, who air-balled his first shot from 3. "But after I shot that one over the rim, they were like, 'Z, shoot another one,' and I got it right back and made it. I think my confidence from three is getting a lot better."

"I have confidence in him doing everything," Krzyzewski said. "If I don't, there's something wrong with me. He's a complete player."

For the season, Williamson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 67.9% from the field.

The top-ranked Blue Devils are now 12-1 on the season and will next take the floor on Saturday to face No. 13 Florida State on the road.