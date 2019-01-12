WATCH: Duke Freshman Cam Reddish Buries Game-Winning Three vs. Florida State

Reddish ended Saturday's victory with 23 points.

By Michael Shapiro
January 12, 2019

Duke freshman Cam Reddish extended the Blue Devils' winning streak to nine on Saturday with a game-winning three to defeat No. 9 Florida State. 

Duke inbounded the ball under its Florida State's basket with 2.8 seconds remaining, trailing 78-77 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Reddish darted behind the three-point line uncovered, free for an open triple as the clock ticked under a second. The freshman's fifth three of the afternoon gave Duke its 14th win of the season, likely keeping Duke at No. 1 in the AP Poll. 

Reddish ended the afternoon with 23 points on 9-15 from the field. Fellow freshman R.J. Barrett led the Blue Devils with 32 points.

Duke is 14–1 following Saturday's victory, 3–0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils will head back to Durham on Monday for a matchup with Syracuse. 

 

 

