Watch: Stanford Commit Fran Belibi Completes Insane Alley-Oop

Screenshot/Twitter

Fran Belibi is known for her dunking skills.

By Jenna West
January 12, 2019

Regis Jesuit high school star and Stanford commit Fran Belibi is continuing to make headlines.

The senior completed an amazing alley-oop Saturday against Heritage High School. Belibi's teammate, Avery Van Sickle, had the assist in what is believed to be the first alley-oop in girls' high school basketabll, according to 9news.

Belibi, a 6'1" forward from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colo., is known for her dunking skills. She put up a monster one-handed dunk in traffic in December, and video of it went viral.

Related: Viral High School Sensations Zia Cooke and Fran Belibi Reflect on Their Internet Fame

Belibi started playing basketball as a freshman and made history as a sophomore, becoming the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game. She's also won two gold medals with USA Basketball.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)