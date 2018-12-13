Watch: Stanford Commit Fran Belibi Stuns Crowd With Insane Dunk

Screenshot/Twitter

Fran Belibi made history in 2017 as the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school basketball game.

By Jenna West
December 13, 2018

Write down the name Fran Belibi because you're going to be hearing it again.

The 6'1" senior forward from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colo. is known for her dunking skills. And she's at it again.

Bilibi put up 32 points Wednesday night in a 79–55 victory over Grandview, the school that defeated Regis Jesuit in last season's Class 5A state championship game. Bilibi's biggest moment on Wednesday came in the first half with a monster one-handed dunk in traffic.

Fans lots their minds. One guy even spread out on the ground in disbelief. You might too when you watch the clip.

This isn't the first time Belibi has stunned a crowd. Belibi started playing basketball as a freshman and made history as a sophomore, becoming the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school basketball game. She's also won two gold medals with USA Basketball.

In May, Belibi committed to Stanford, joining a 2019 class which is ranked second in the nation. Belibi chose Stanford because she plans to follow in her parents's footsteps and become a doctor. Her list of other schools she considered included Notre Dame, Harvard and Princeton.

